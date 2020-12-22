Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electromagnetic simulation software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2020-2025). A simulation-driven approach toward product development primarily offers an effective solution to multiple challenges. The usage of simulation enables the engineering teams to quickly assess the performance of their designs under a wide range of operating conditions, at both the component and systems levels. This software can also rapidly analyze dozens of preliminary design choices and then subject a chosen few to the rigorous testing that must precede any market launch.
The rapidly rising demand for consumer durables, electronics goods, and high-end technology products owing to technological advancement and increased dependency on automation is expected to drive the market. The increasing penetration of the internet across the world has encouraged vendors to improve the speed and connectivity, which has led to the development of 5G. The demand for low-cost, accurate, electromagnetic simulation software has also grown rapidly during the past few years in the industrial, commercial, automotive, and communications systems.
Moreover, the power grid infrastructure is increasingly becoming digitized and connected, ensuring the reliable and secure flow of critical digital communications. Thus, smart grid infrastructure, whether in a power substation or residential setting, is vital. Smart meters enabling the real-time measurements needed to monitor equipment health, grid congestion, and stability, and system control form an integral part of smart grids. The electromagnetic simulation software is primarily being used to analyze the interference of the power-frequency magnetic field from the key parts of these smart meters. It is expected to witness further demand owing to the large-scale deployment of these smart meters.
According to the US Department of Energy, investment on smart grid devices or systems, such as advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), was expected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2024 in the United States. As several countries have made substantial investments in smart grids, the global market is expected to continue to grow throughout the decade.
Key Market Trends
Telecommunication Sector is Expected to Drive the Market Growth
The ongoing deployment of LTE and advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies, such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax) in various fields have boosted the number of connected devices and has led to the growth of electromagnetic simulation software, as they are used to conduct high-fidelity 3-D EM simulations, analyze geometric-scale variations, perform thermomechanical stress analysis, and optimize antenna design.
North America to Hold a Significant Market Share
North America is considered to be one of the most advanced markets for mobile communications and MIMO technology in the world. According to the GSMA, the number of unique mobile subscribers in the United States was 281 million in 2019 and is expected to increase by up to 297 million by 2025.
Competitive Landscape
The electromagnetic simulation software market is concentrated and dominated by a few major players, like Remcom Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Mician GmbH, Sonnet Software, Inc., and ElectroMagneticWorks, Inc.? The major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies increase their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets. Some of the key developments in the market are:
June 2020 - Electro Magnetic Applications Inc. and Ansys partnered up to deliver an enhanced design-to- validation workflow for certifying the cable harness models in aircraft and automobiles. The workflow will reduce the electromagnetic interference (EMI) risks to the cable harnesses, slashing the development time, speeding the certification, and expediting new products to market. The cable harnesses used to transmit electrical power and signals to the electronics within aircraft and automobiles must be protected from the external EMI sources, such as high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF) and lightning strikes.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHT
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Electromagnetic Simulation Software Market
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Utilization of Solver Tools to Handle a Multitude of Component Shapes and Sizes
5.1.2 Increasing Applications in RF Module, MMIC, and RFIC Design
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Complexity Regarding Computationally-Intensive Processing Required by Simulators
6 METHODS OF ELECTROMAGNETIC SIMULATION
6.1 Integral or Differential Equation Solvers
6.1.1 Methods of Moments (MOM)
6.1.2 Multilevel Fast Multipole Method (MLFMM)
6.1.3 Finite Difference Time Domain (FDTD)
6.1.4 Finite Element Method (FEM)
6.2 Asymptotic Techniques
6.2.1 Physical Optics (PO)
6.2.2 Geometric Optics (GO)
6.2.3 Uniform Theory of Diffraction (UTD)
6.3 Other Numerical Methods
7 RELEVANT USE-CASES AND CASE STUDIES (Major use-cases and case studies, such as Surrogate Models for Antenna Placement on Large Platforms and Development of Wireless Sensors to Detect Lightning, will be discussed)
8 KEY APPLICATION AREAS (Qualitative Analysis pertaining to major applications such as 5G MIMO, Circuit co-simulation, among others, will be provided)
8.1 Antenna Design and Analysis
8.2 Mobile Device
8.3 Automotive Radar
8.4 Biomedical
8.5 Wireless Propagation
8.6 Other Applications
9 MARKET SEGMENTATION
9.1 Geography
9.1.1 North America
9.1.2 Europe
9.1.3 Asia-Pacific
9.1.4 Rest of the World
10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Remcom Inc.
10.1.2 EMPIRE (IMST GmbH)
10.1.3 Altair Engineering Inc.
10.1.4 WIPL-D d.o.o.
10.1.5 Mician GmbH
10.1.6 Sonnet Software Inc.
10.1.7 ElectroMagneticWorks Inc.
10.1.8 COMSOL Inc.
10.1.9 Keysight Technologies
10.1.10 ANSYS Inc.
10.1.11 Dassault Systmes SE
10.1.12 Cadence Design Systems Inc.
10.1.13 ESI Group
11 COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
12 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
13 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
