Financial calendar 2021 for Enalyzer A/S is as follows:
03.18.2021 Annual financial statement
04.22.2021 Annual General Meeting
08.25.2021 Half-yearly financial statement
For further information on Enalyzer A/S, please contact:
Enalyzer A/S
Jakob Roed Jakobsen,Co-Founder & Co-CEO
Refshalevej 147
DK-1432 Copenhagen
Telefon: +45 7010 7006
E-mail: jakob.roed@enalyzer.com
Certified Advisor
EY
Christian Ejlskov, Executive Director | Local M&A
Osvald Helmuths Vej 4
DK-2000 Frederiksberg
Phone: +45 7010 8050
Email: Christian.Ejlskov@dk.ey.com
