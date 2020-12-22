Financial calendar 2021 for Enalyzer A/S is as follows:

03.18.2021 Annual financial statement

04.22.2021 Annual General Meeting

08.25.2021 Half-yearly financial statement

The financial calendar is published on www.enalyzer.com

For further information on Enalyzer A/S, please contact:

Enalyzer A/S

Jakob Roed Jakobsen,Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Refshalevej 147

DK-1432 Copenhagen

Telefon: +45 7010 7006

E-mail: jakob.roed@enalyzer.com

Certified Advisor

EY

Christian Ejlskov, Executive Director | Local M&A

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

DK-2000 Frederiksberg

Phone: +45 7010 8050

Email: Christian.Ejlskov@dk.ey.com

