The miso market is poised to grow by $ 64.59 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing soy production and new miso-based product launches.

This study identifies the health benefits of miso as one of the prime reasons driving the miso market growth during the next few years.

The report on miso market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The miso market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading miso market vendors that include Eden Foods Inc., Great Eastern Sun, HIKARI MISO CO. LTD., Ichibiki Co. Ltd., MARUSAN-AI CO. LTD., Miyako Oriental Foods Inc., Miyasaka USA, Saikyo-Miso Co. Ltd., Urban Platter, and Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. Ltd..

Also, the miso market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • White miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Yellow miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Red miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Eden Foods Inc.
  • Great Eastern Sun
  • HIKARI MISO CO. LTD.
  • Ichibiki Co. Ltd.
  • MARUSAN-AI CO. LTD.
  • Miyako Oriental Foods Inc.
  • Miyasaka USA
  • Saikyo-Miso Co. Ltd.
  • Urban Platter
  • Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. Ltd.

Appendix

