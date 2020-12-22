Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Miso Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The miso market is poised to grow by $ 64.59 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing soy production and new miso-based product launches.
This study identifies the health benefits of miso as one of the prime reasons driving the miso market growth during the next few years.
The report on miso market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The miso market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading miso market vendors that include Eden Foods Inc., Great Eastern Sun, HIKARI MISO CO. LTD., Ichibiki Co. Ltd., MARUSAN-AI CO. LTD., Miyako Oriental Foods Inc., Miyasaka USA, Saikyo-Miso Co. Ltd., Urban Platter, and Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. Ltd..
Also, the miso market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
