The miso market is poised to grow by $ 64.59 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing soy production and new miso-based product launches.



This study identifies the health benefits of miso as one of the prime reasons driving the miso market growth during the next few years.



The report on miso market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The miso market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading miso market vendors that include Eden Foods Inc., Great Eastern Sun, HIKARI MISO CO. LTD., Ichibiki Co. Ltd., MARUSAN-AI CO. LTD., Miyako Oriental Foods Inc., Miyasaka USA, Saikyo-Miso Co. Ltd., Urban Platter, and Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. Ltd..



Also, the miso market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

White miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Yellow miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Red miso - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Eden Foods Inc.

Great Eastern Sun

HIKARI MISO CO. LTD.

Ichibiki Co. Ltd.

MARUSAN-AI CO. LTD.

Miyako Oriental Foods Inc.

Miyasaka USA

Saikyo-Miso Co. Ltd.

Urban Platter

Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. Ltd.

Appendix



