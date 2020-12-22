New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Car Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960380/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mid-Size Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 95.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-Size Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Used Car market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 34.1 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Compact-Size Cars Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Compact-Size Cars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 11.5 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 17 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 21.8 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Autotrader, Inc. (Cox Automotive)

eBay Inc.

TrueCar, Inc.











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Used Car Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Used Car Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Used Car Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Units

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Used Car Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Units: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Used Car Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Used Car Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Used Car Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Used Car Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment

in Units: 2012-2019



Table 18: Used Car Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Used Car: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Used Car Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Used Car Market Growth Prospects in Units by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in China in Units

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Used Car Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Used Car Market Demand Scenario in Units by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Used Car Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Used Car Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Used Car Market in Europe in Units by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Used Car Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Used Car Historic Market Scenario in Units by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Used Car Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Used Car Market Growth Prospects in Units by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Units

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Used Car: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Used Car Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Used Car Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment in

Units: 2012-2019



Table 45: Used Car Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Used Car Market Estimates and Projections in

Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Used Car Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in Units for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Used Car Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Used Car Market in Rest of Europe in Units by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Used Car Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Used Car Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Used Car Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Used Car Historic Market Scenario in

Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Used Car Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Used Car Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment in

Units: 2012-2019



Table 63: Used Car Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Used Car Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period

2018-2027



Table 65: South Korean Used Car Historic Market Analysis in

Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Used Car Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Used Car: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Used Car Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Used Car Market Trends by

Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027



Table 71: Used Car Market in Latin America in Units by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Used Car Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Used Car Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Units by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Used Car Market in Argentina in Units by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Used Car Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Used Car Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Used Car Historic Market Scenario in Units

by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Used Car Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units by

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Used Car Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Used Car Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:

A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Used Car Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Used Car Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Used Car Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in Units: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Used Car Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Used Car Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Used Car Historic Market by Segment

in Units: 2012-2019



Table 93: Used Car Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Used Car: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Used Car Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Units by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Used Car Market in Israel in Units by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Used Car Market Growth Prospects in

Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Used Car Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the

Period 2018-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Used Car Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Used Car Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Used Car Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Used Car Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Used Car Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Used Car Market Estimates and Projections in

Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Used Car Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in Units for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

