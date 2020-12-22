New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Car Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960380/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mid-Size Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach 95.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-Size Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Used Car market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 34.1 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Compact-Size Cars Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Compact-Size Cars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 11.5 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 17 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 21.8 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960380/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Used Car Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Used Car Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Used Car Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Units
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Used Car Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mid-Size Cars (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Units: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Full-Size Cars (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in Units: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Compact-Size Cars (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Used Car Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Used Car Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Used Car Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Used Car Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment
in Units: 2012-2019
Table 18: Used Car Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Used Car: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Used Car Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Used Car Market Growth Prospects in Units by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in China in Units
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Used Car Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Used Car Market Demand Scenario in Units by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Used Car Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Used Car Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Used Car Market in Europe in Units by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Used Car Market in France by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Used Car Historic Market Scenario in Units by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Used Car Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Used Car Market Growth Prospects in Units by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Units
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Used Car: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Used Car Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Used Car Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment in
Units: 2012-2019
Table 45: Used Car Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Used Car Market Estimates and Projections in
Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Used Car Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in Units for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Used Car Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Used Car Market in Rest of Europe in Units by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Used Car Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Used Car Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Used Car Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Used Car Historic Market Scenario in
Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Used Car Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Used Car Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Used Car Historic Market Review by Segment in
Units: 2012-2019
Table 63: Used Car Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Used Car Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period
2018-2027
Table 65: South Korean Used Car Historic Market Analysis in
Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Used Car Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Used Car: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Used Car Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Used Car Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Used Car Market Trends by
Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027
Table 71: Used Car Market in Latin America in Units by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Used Car Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Used Car Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Used Car Market in Argentina in Units by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Used Car Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Used Car Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and
Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Used Car Historic Market Scenario in Units
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Used Car Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Units by
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Used Car Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Used Car Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:
A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Used Car Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Used Car Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Used Car Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in Units: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Used Car Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Used Car Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Used Car Historic Market by Segment
in Units: 2012-2019
Table 93: Used Car Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Used Car: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Used Car Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
Units by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Used Car Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Used Car Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Units by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Used Car Market in Israel in Units by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Used Car Market Growth Prospects in
Units by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Used Car Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Used Car Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Used Car Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Used Car Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Used Car Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Used Car Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Used Car Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Used Car Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Used Car Market Estimates and Projections in
Units by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Used Car Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in Units for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Used Car Market Share Breakdown by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960380/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: