Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HVAC insulation market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation helps protect the building against extreme temperature fluctuations and provides a comfortable and healthy environment for inhabitants. It also lowers the internal thermal load, which prevents the risk of overheating and icing of water vapor and condensation on cold surfaces. Consequently, HVAC insulation finds applications in schools, hospitals, airports, and residential and commercial buildings across the globe.



On account of the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce energy consumption. They are also working with international and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to generate awareness and minimize the environmental impacts of buildings. This, in confluence with the growing construction industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the global HVAC insulation market growth. Apart from this, HVAC insulation is non-combustible, saves overall operating and maintenance costs, and offers low thermal conductivity. As a result, its demand is escalating, especially in public places like hotels, malls and airports. Apart from this, as it provides a high level of acoustic and thermal performance, it is widely employed in the automotive industry to reduce heat accumulation and enhance fuel economy and passenger comfort.



Moreover, with the growing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), HVAC systems are gaining traction in healthcare facilities to control temperature and humidity levels, purify the air and maintain a sterilized environment. This, along with the escalating demand for energy-efficient data centers, is anticipated to influence the market positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global HVAC insulation market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hvac insulation market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, product type and application.



Breakup by Material Type:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Phenolic Foam

Elastomeric Foam

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Ducts

Pipes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd., Armacell International Holding GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation Inc., Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co., L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc. and Rockwool International A/S.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global HVAC insulation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global HVAC insulation market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global HVAC insulation market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global HVAC Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Glass Wool

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Stone Wool

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Phenolic Foam

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Elastomeric Foam

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Ducts

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pipes

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Armacell International Holding GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Glassrock Insulation Co S.A.E

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Kingspan Group Plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Knauf Insulation Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Owens Corning

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 PPG Industries Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Rockwool International A/S

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sngzan

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900