The global automotive thermal system market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An automotive thermal system helps to maintain and regulate the desired temperature level of different vehicle components, such as the motor, battery and cabinet area. It reduces temperature fluctuations, increases efficiency and prevents breakdown. It also reduces fuel consumption and improves powertrain efficacy, which aids in lowering carbon emissions. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of heavy vehicles used in the construction and transportation sectors. At present, the escalating demand for vehicle electrification is increasing the utilization of these systems to enhance user comfort without impacting vehicle range and keeping battery temperature at ideal operating conditions.



The increasing need for reducing carbon emissions produced by internal combustion engines (ICEs) in automobiles, along with the stringent emission regulations imposed by governing agencies of several countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that are environment-friendly and lightweight is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), along with the integration of thermal sensors with automotive thermal systems that sense the temperature in real-time and provide necessary solutions to the user is further contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities is escalating the demand for heavy vehicles, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. However, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries have disrupted the supply chains. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive thermal system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, General Motors Company, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Lennox International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company Inc. and Visteon Corporation.



