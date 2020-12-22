Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cool Roof - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Cool Roof market accounted for $19.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $36.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in usage of eco-friendly cool roofs, growth in construction industry, rising adoption of green building codes by the emerging economies across the globe, and increasing emphasis on green building projects. However, high maintenance & repairing cost are likely to hamper the market.



Cool roofing is one of the most significant green technologies today. Cool roofs are designed to absorb less heat and reflect more sunlight than standard roofs. The cool roofing systems are used to overcome heat issues. These systems can be employed to replace existing roof materials or to lower temperature using reflective materials.



By application, the residential buildings segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to growing awareness of consumers about the benefits offered by cool roofs such as increased energy efficiency by reducing heat gain. The residential construction operations are growing across the globe, owing to an increase in population, which is expected to drive the residential segment.



Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on energy conservation from high energy consumption during summer can provide abundant opportunities and is expected to fuel the growth of the residential buildings segment in the global cool roof market.



On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate over forecast period, due to increasing construction spending in china and India and increasing consumer disposable income. The Cool Roof Council(s) in the APAC region is very useful platform to coordinate the development of standardisation methods, policy and research into Cool Roofs.



Incentive and regulation through legislation and building codes are viewed as more effective ways of moving the building industry in South East Asia towards widespread implementation of Cool Roof technology.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cool Roof Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Metal Roofs

5.3 Tiles

5.4 Single-ply Membranes

5.5 Foam Roofs

5.6 Coated Roofs

5.7 Slates

5.8 Modified Bitumen & Built-Up Roofing Systems

5.9 Asphalt Shingles

5.10 Other Products

5.10.1 Wood Shake

5.10.2 Clay

5.10.3 Concrete



6 Global Cool Roof Market, By Roof Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-slope Roofs

6.3 Steep-slope Roofs



7 Global Cool Roof Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thyroid Peroxidase (Thermoplastic)

7.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber



8 Global Cool Roof Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Residential Buildings

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Non-Residential Buildings



9 Global Cool Roof Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



10 Global Cool Roof Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ATAS International Inc.

12.2 Henry Company

12.3 Johns Manville

12.4 BMI Group

12.5 CertainTeed Corporation

12.6 Tamko Building Products, Inc.

12.7 National Coatings Corporations

12.8 GAF Materials Corporation

12.9 POLYGLASS S.p.A

12.10 Owens Corning

12.11 IKO Industries Ltd.

12.12 PABCO Building Products, LLC

12.13 Firestone Building Products

12.14 Malarkey Roofing



