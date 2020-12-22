Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cool Roof - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Cool Roof market accounted for $19.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $36.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in usage of eco-friendly cool roofs, growth in construction industry, rising adoption of green building codes by the emerging economies across the globe, and increasing emphasis on green building projects. However, high maintenance & repairing cost are likely to hamper the market.
Cool roofing is one of the most significant green technologies today. Cool roofs are designed to absorb less heat and reflect more sunlight than standard roofs. The cool roofing systems are used to overcome heat issues. These systems can be employed to replace existing roof materials or to lower temperature using reflective materials.
By application, the residential buildings segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to growing awareness of consumers about the benefits offered by cool roofs such as increased energy efficiency by reducing heat gain. The residential construction operations are growing across the globe, owing to an increase in population, which is expected to drive the residential segment.
Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on energy conservation from high energy consumption during summer can provide abundant opportunities and is expected to fuel the growth of the residential buildings segment in the global cool roof market.
On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate over forecast period, due to increasing construction spending in china and India and increasing consumer disposable income. The Cool Roof Council(s) in the APAC region is very useful platform to coordinate the development of standardisation methods, policy and research into Cool Roofs.
Incentive and regulation through legislation and building codes are viewed as more effective ways of moving the building industry in South East Asia towards widespread implementation of Cool Roof technology.
