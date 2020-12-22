



The State Tax Inspectorate under the Ministry of Finance (STI) informed Panevezio statybos trestas AB (Company) that on 14 December 2020 the European Commission had registered the application by the STI to notify the planned state aid to the Company related to scheduling of the penalty imposed by the Competition Council.

