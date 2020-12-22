Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter (AFCEA DC) reimagined our annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive in 2020 with a new ‘Seven Weeks of Giving’ virtual campaign. Last year, as a part of the chapter’s 44th Annual Winter Gala, AFCEA DC collected and donated over 3,500 toys. This year, through the generous support of our community and corporate partners, we were able to significantly surpass that number by collecting and donating 8,021 toys with a total estimated value of $160,000.

Throughout the seven weeks of giving, we prompted a new category of toy each week in the form of a rhyming poem. Every Monday, we challenged members to donate a toy of their own interpretation that encouraged children to play in a new way. For example, week two’s challenge was ‘a toy that serves.’ Interpretations of the prompt ranged from toy soldiers to wooden breakfast food to a mini tennis set. See each of the weekly poems and winners by visiting our website.



We set off with an ambitious goal to collect 5,000 toys. With the support of our Program Underwriter AWS, our corporate partners, and generous individuals we reached this milestone with an entire week left in the campaign. The AFCEA DC community rose to the challenge and greatly exceeded our expectations. “We are so grateful for the generous spirit of the AFCEA DC community,” said Jo Decker, President of AFCEA DC. “So many families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making this year’s AFCEA DC Toys for Tots drive more important than ever. This community really stepped up to the challenge and I am so proud that we are able to donate a record number of toys to local children this holiday season. Over 8,000 toys, that is an incredible achievement.”

To get a better understanding of this year's campaign, please view our wrap up video and additional images depicting the volume of toys collected.

About AFCEA Washington, DC: AFCEA Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, intelligence community, national security and military health related agencies. Chapter activities include 8 events as part of the Virtual Event Series, featuring a panel of government and military leaders, the annual Winter Gala networking event and the Military IT Leadership Awards. Additionally, the chapter hosts two technology summits throughout the year. For more information please visit our website at afceadc.org.



Tara Fish Yes& Agency (360) 718-3648 tfish@yesandagency.com