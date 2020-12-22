SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, has partnered with Ochsner Health to transform patient experience and drive data-driven personalization using Salesforce 360.
For this innovative work, Slalom has received the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Healthcare & Life Sciences. Slalom partnered with Ochsner to achieve its vision of a personalized care experience for patients across all digital touchpoints and contact center interactions. Working hand in hand with Ochsner’s IT, marketing, contact center and analytics teams, Slalom guided the creation of an end-to-end, fully measurable patient engagement solution built on Salesforce Health Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud—and integrated with Ochsner’s electronic health record, Epic. Slalom and Ochsner are now implementing and integrating Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Order Management Systems (OMS) to bring transactional data from retail businesses into the 360-degree patient view.
Through investments and innovation in patient experience, Slalom and Ochsner Health are empowering over 870,000 patients each year to live healthier lives with easy access to care when needed.
Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.
Ochsner Health is Louisiana’s largest non-profit, academic healthcare system. From its roots as New Orleans’ first multi-specialty group practice, Ochsner has grown to a nationally recognized hospital system with 40,000+ employees and over 4,500 physicians in 90+ medical specialties serving more than 40 hospitals and over 100 health and urgent care centers.
