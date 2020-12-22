Chengdu, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that its Form 10 Registration Statement was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 11, 2020.



Introducing Wetouch

Wetouch, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Wetouch Technology Co. Ltd, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, ranging from 7.0 inch to 42 inch screens. The Company offers touchscreens for a variety of applications, including GPS/car entertainment panels for the automotive industry, industrial human-machine interface (“HMI”), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, lottery and gaming machines, smart home, robots and charging stations. Wetouch sells its products both domestically in China and internationally, covering major areas in China, including but not limited to the eastern, southern, northern and southwest regions of China. Touchscreens produced by the Company not only have long life span and are low maintenance, but also have strong anti-interference, anti-corrosion, multi-touch capability and high light-transmittance ratio and stability. Wetouch has shipped products to South Korea and several European countries such as Spain and Germany and has established a strong and diversified client base.

“Taking steps to become a fully reporting SEC company is an important milestone for Wetouch,” said Guangde Cai, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wetouch. “Our Form 10 Registration Statement and ongoing SEC reporting disclosures through audited annual financial statements, auditor reviewed quarterly financial statements and disclosure of all material events will provide additional transparency to our shareholders and the investment community. We are also very excited with our business development progress and new products that are being developed. We are pleased to be expanding our operations to accommodate what we believe will have market appeal based on our technology inherent in our products.”

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The SEC encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand a company's future prospects and make informed investment decisions. The information on this website contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Form 10 Registration Statement which can be viewed at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1826660/000149315220023313/form10-12ga.htm

About Wetouch Technology Inc

Investor Relation Contact: