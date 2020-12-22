LITTLETON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUV Rheinland , a leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification, announced that it is now capable of performing interoperability tests mandated by the new IEEE 1547.1-2020 standard. With this added capability, TUV Rheinland continues to be able to provide a full range of services in the rapidly growing power and energy industry.



The updated IEEE 1547.1-2020 standard establishes nationally applicable guidance for testing in distributed energy resources (DERS) and electric power systems. Prior to this update, there was little explanation for manufacturers on how to create inverters, converters, and interconnection systems equipment that were compliant with the grid. IEEE 1547.1-2020 and the related end-product standard, UL 1741, were amended to address this issue.

Dr. Howard Liu, Power Electronics Segment Manager at TUV Rheinland says, “Many states across the US are updating interconnection requirements in an effort to modernize the grid to meet increasing energy and energy storage demands.”

As states and utilities companies adopt this new standard, equipment will have to comply.

“PV inverter manufacturers and other industry personnel need to be confident that they are working within the most up-to-date standards. TUV Rheinland has over 35 years of experience providing a wide range of market access services for the power and energy industry. By being able to perform these new interoperability tests under IEEE 1547.1-2020, TUV Rheinland keeps having a full testing, inspection, and certification capability,” says Dr. Liu.

For more information on our inverter and converter testing services, visit https://www.tuv.com/usa/en/inverter-testing.html .

