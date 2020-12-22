Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Isolator - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Isolator market accounted for $1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing applications of digital isolator in the healthcare and automotive sector, growing adoption of renewable energy sources, and rising demand for noise-free electronics. However, digital isolators' inability to transmit low-frequency signals in the absence of modulator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Digital isolators are used to transmit digital signals across an isolation barrier with the help of RF coupling techniques. It is used as an alternative to an optocoupler which is far too slow and error-prone for high-speed digital signals. Digital isolator is comparatively faster and less error-prone. It has a wide application in gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, communication ports, and CAN isolation.
By isolation type, the giant magnetoresistive (GMR) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide use in biosensors and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), along with the enhanced accuracy and sensitivity provided by it.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Insulation Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2)
5.3 Polyimide
6 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single Channel
6.3 2 Channel
6.4 3 Channel
6.5 4 Channel
6.6 5 Channel
6.7 6 Channel
6.8 8 Channel
7 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Inductive
7.3 Optical
8 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Data Rate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 More than 75 Mbps
8.3 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps
8.4 Less than 25 Mbps
9 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Isolation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Magnetic Coupling
9.3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR)
9.4 Capacitive Coupling
10 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Universal Serial Bus (USB) & Other Communication Ports
10.3 Gate Drivers
10.4 DC/DC Converters
10.5 Controller Area Network (CAN) Isolation
10.6 Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs)
11 Global Digital Isolator Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Telecommunication
11.3 Pharmaceutical
11.4 Packaging
11.5 Instrumentation and Measurement
11.6 Industrial Process Control
11.7 Healthcare
11.8 Food & Beverages
11.9 Energy & Power
11.10 Consumer Electronics
11.11 Automotive
11.12 Aerospace & Defense
12 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Vicor
14.2 Texas Instruments
14.3 Silicon Labs
14.4 ROHM Semiconductor
14.5 NXP Semiconductors
14.6 NVE
14.7 National Instruments
14.8 Murata Manufacturing
14.9 Maxim Integrated
14.10 Ixys Corporation
14.11 Infineon Technologies
14.12 Halo Electronics
14.13 Broadcom Limited
14.14 Analog Devices
14.15 Advantech
