Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Isolator - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Isolator market accounted for $1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing applications of digital isolator in the healthcare and automotive sector, growing adoption of renewable energy sources, and rising demand for noise-free electronics. However, digital isolators' inability to transmit low-frequency signals in the absence of modulator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Digital isolators are used to transmit digital signals across an isolation barrier with the help of RF coupling techniques. It is used as an alternative to an optocoupler which is far too slow and error-prone for high-speed digital signals. Digital isolator is comparatively faster and less error-prone. It has a wide application in gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADCs, communication ports, and CAN isolation.



By isolation type, the giant magnetoresistive (GMR) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide use in biosensors and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), along with the enhanced accuracy and sensitivity provided by it.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Insulation Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2)

5.3 Polyimide



6 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Channel

6.3 2 Channel

6.4 3 Channel

6.5 4 Channel

6.6 5 Channel

6.7 6 Channel

6.8 8 Channel



7 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inductive

7.3 Optical



8 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Data Rate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 More than 75 Mbps

8.3 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps

8.4 Less than 25 Mbps



9 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Isolation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Magnetic Coupling

9.3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR)

9.4 Capacitive Coupling



10 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Universal Serial Bus (USB) & Other Communication Ports

10.3 Gate Drivers

10.4 DC/DC Converters

10.5 Controller Area Network (CAN) Isolation

10.6 Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs)



11 Global Digital Isolator Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Telecommunication

11.3 Pharmaceutical

11.4 Packaging

11.5 Instrumentation and Measurement

11.6 Industrial Process Control

11.7 Healthcare

11.8 Food & Beverages

11.9 Energy & Power

11.10 Consumer Electronics

11.11 Automotive

11.12 Aerospace & Defense



12 Global Digital Isolator Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Vicor

14.2 Texas Instruments

14.3 Silicon Labs

14.4 ROHM Semiconductor

14.5 NXP Semiconductors

14.6 NVE

14.7 National Instruments

14.8 Murata Manufacturing

14.9 Maxim Integrated

14.10 Ixys Corporation

14.11 Infineon Technologies

14.12 Halo Electronics

14.13 Broadcom Limited

14.14 Analog Devices

14.15 Advantech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv8xpf



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900