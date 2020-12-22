TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Materials Sector ETF (the “fund”) announced a reinvested income distribution on the units of the fund in the amount of $3.4046 per unit payable in additional units of the fund. The effective record date for the reinvested distribution is December 2, 2020 with a payment date of December 3, 2020. Units distributed were automatically consolidated as of such date.



Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or ETF Facts before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552