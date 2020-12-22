Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Actuators - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Linear Actuators market accounted for $1.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing automation in the manufacturing industry, rising number of factories, and rapid urbanization. However, early wear and tear of the linear actuator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



A linear actuator creates motion in a straight line and it is used in industrial machinery, computer peripherals, valves and dampers, among others. Linear actuators have various benefits such as the simple design with minimal moving parts. It is self-contained and can achieve great speeds.



By operation mechanism, the electric/electro-mechanical actuators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides high accuracy, high speed, and high reliability.



Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from various end-user industries along with the presence of several prominent players in this region.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Operation Mechanism

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pneumatic

5.3 Piezoelectric

5.4 Mechanical

5.5 Hydraulic

5.6 Electric/Electro-Mechanical Actuators

5.6.1 Rod Less Linear Actuator

5.6.2 Linear Table

5.6.3 Linear Guide

5.6.4 Ball Screw

5.6.5 Rod Style Linear Actuator

5.6.5.1 Worm

5.6.5.2 Servo Motor

5.6.5.3 Helical belt

5.6.5.4 DC Motor



6 Global Linear Actuators Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water & Wastewater Management

6.3 Agriculture

6.4 Power

6.5 Oil & Gas

6.6 Military

6.7 IT / Semiconductor

6.8 General Industries

6.9 Furniture

6.10 Energy and Mining

6.11 Automotive

6.12 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.13 Medical/Healthcare

6.14 Steel

6.15 Aerospace and Defense

6.16 Construction



7 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distribution Channel

7.3 Direct Channel



8 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Duff-Norton

10.2 Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation

10.3 Tusk Direct, Inc.

10.4 Altra Industrial Motion

10.5 Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.

10.6 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

10.7 Helix Linear Technologies, Inc.

10.8 General Electric Company

10.9 Fabco-Air, Inc.

10.10 Del-Tron Precision, Inc.

10.11 BEI Kimco Magnetics

10.12 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10.13 Actuonix Motion Devices

10.14 Tolomatic, Inc.

10.15 Burr Engineering & Development Company



