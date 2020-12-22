Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Actuators - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Linear Actuators market accounted for $1.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing automation in the manufacturing industry, rising number of factories, and rapid urbanization. However, early wear and tear of the linear actuator is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
A linear actuator creates motion in a straight line and it is used in industrial machinery, computer peripherals, valves and dampers, among others. Linear actuators have various benefits such as the simple design with minimal moving parts. It is self-contained and can achieve great speeds.
By operation mechanism, the electric/electro-mechanical actuators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it provides high accuracy, high speed, and high reliability.
Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from various end-user industries along with the presence of several prominent players in this region.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Operation Mechanism
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pneumatic
5.3 Piezoelectric
5.4 Mechanical
5.5 Hydraulic
5.6 Electric/Electro-Mechanical Actuators
5.6.1 Rod Less Linear Actuator
5.6.2 Linear Table
5.6.3 Linear Guide
5.6.4 Ball Screw
5.6.5 Rod Style Linear Actuator
5.6.5.1 Worm
5.6.5.2 Servo Motor
5.6.5.3 Helical belt
5.6.5.4 DC Motor
6 Global Linear Actuators Market, By End User
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Water & Wastewater Management
6.3 Agriculture
6.4 Power
6.5 Oil & Gas
6.6 Military
6.7 IT / Semiconductor
6.8 General Industries
6.9 Furniture
6.10 Energy and Mining
6.11 Automotive
6.12 Chemical and Petrochemical
6.13 Medical/Healthcare
6.14 Steel
6.15 Aerospace and Defense
6.16 Construction
7 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distribution Channel
7.3 Direct Channel
8 Global Linear Actuators Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Duff-Norton
10.2 Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation
10.3 Tusk Direct, Inc.
10.4 Altra Industrial Motion
10.5 Rollon India Pvt. Ltd.
10.6 Parker-Hannifin Corporation
10.7 Helix Linear Technologies, Inc.
10.8 General Electric Company
10.9 Fabco-Air, Inc.
10.10 Del-Tron Precision, Inc.
10.11 BEI Kimco Magnetics
10.12 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
10.13 Actuonix Motion Devices
10.14 Tolomatic, Inc.
10.15 Burr Engineering & Development Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0jj1h
Research and Markets
