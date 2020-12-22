Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market accounted for $586.92 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,221.98 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing number of air passengers, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for lightweight cabin products. However, the high cost of the systems is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Actuators convert electrical signals to mechanical movements. These are used in seat system to provide more comfort to passenger by allowing them to adjust their seat in according to their comfort. Aircraft seat actuation systems provide comfortable seating for the passengers in commercial as well as private aircraft.



By type, the electro-mechanical segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its higher efficiency when compared to other actuator types. Based on geography, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing demand for premium seating along with the increasing air traffic.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Mechanism

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rotary

5.3 Linear



6 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pneumatic

6.3 Hydraulic

6.4 Electro-Mechanical



7 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

7.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

7.4 Turboprop Seat Actuators

7.5 Single-Aisle Aircraft Seat Actuators

7.6 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

7.7 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

7.8 Helicopters

7.9 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

7.10 Business Jets



8 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Seat Class

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Premium Economy Class/Economy Plus

8.3 First Class

8.4 Economy Class

8.5 Business Class



9 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Passenger Control Unit

9.2.2 In-Seat Power Supply

9.2.3 Electronic Control Unit

9.2.4 Actuator

9.3 Software



10 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



11 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Astronics

13.2 Zodiac Aerospace

13.3 Shandong Jinglu Industrial Control System Co. Ltd.

13.4 Rollon

13.5 PGA Electronics S.A.

13.6 Nook Industries

13.7 ALMEC EAS

13.8 Mesag

13.9 Kyntronics

13.10 ITT

13.11 Dornier Technologie

13.12 Crane

13.13 BUHLER MOTOR

13.14 Airworks

13.15 Moog, Inc.



