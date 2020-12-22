Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market accounted for $586.92 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,221.98 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing number of air passengers, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for lightweight cabin products. However, the high cost of the systems is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Actuators convert electrical signals to mechanical movements. These are used in seat system to provide more comfort to passenger by allowing them to adjust their seat in according to their comfort. Aircraft seat actuation systems provide comfortable seating for the passengers in commercial as well as private aircraft.
By type, the electro-mechanical segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of its higher efficiency when compared to other actuator types. Based on geography, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing demand for premium seating along with the increasing air traffic.
What the Report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Mechanism
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rotary
5.3 Linear
6 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pneumatic
6.3 Hydraulic
6.4 Electro-Mechanical
7 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
7.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
7.4 Turboprop Seat Actuators
7.5 Single-Aisle Aircraft Seat Actuators
7.6 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
7.7 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
7.8 Helicopters
7.9 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
7.10 Business Jets
8 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Seat Class
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Premium Economy Class/Economy Plus
8.3 First Class
8.4 Economy Class
8.5 Business Class
9 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Passenger Control Unit
9.2.2 In-Seat Power Supply
9.2.3 Electronic Control Unit
9.2.4 Actuator
9.3 Software
10 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aftermarket
10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
11 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Astronics
13.2 Zodiac Aerospace
13.3 Shandong Jinglu Industrial Control System Co. Ltd.
13.4 Rollon
13.5 PGA Electronics S.A.
13.6 Nook Industries
13.7 ALMEC EAS
13.8 Mesag
13.9 Kyntronics
13.10 ITT
13.11 Dornier Technologie
13.12 Crane
13.13 BUHLER MOTOR
13.14 Airworks
13.15 Moog, Inc.
