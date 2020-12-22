New York, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unified Threat Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960370/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. Software Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Unified Threat Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 224-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clavister AB

Comodo Group, Inc.

Dell SonicWALL LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hillstone Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Panda Security SL

Sophos Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960370/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Unified Threat Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Unified Threat Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Unified Threat Management Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Unified Threat Management Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Software Platform (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Software Platform (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Software Platform (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Support Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Support Services (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Support Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Government (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Government (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Government (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Healthcare (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Healthcare (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Manufacturing (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Manufacturing (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Type,) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Type,) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Type,) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Small & Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Type,)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Small & Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Type,) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 33: Small & Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Type,) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Unified Threat Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Unified Threat Management Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Unified Threat Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Unified Threat Management Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Unified Threat Management Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Unified Threat Management Market in the United States

by Enterprise Type,: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Unified Threat Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Unified Threat Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Unified Threat Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Unified Threat Management Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Canadian Unified Threat Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Review by Enterprise Type, in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Unified Threat Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Type, for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Unified Threat Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Unified Threat Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Unified

Threat Management in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Unified Threat Management Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 57: Unified Threat Management Market Share Shift in Japan

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Unified Threat Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise

Type, for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Unified Threat Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Type, for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Unified Threat Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Unified Threat Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Unified Threat Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Unified Threat Management in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Unified Threat Management Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Chinese Unified Threat Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Type, for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Unified Threat Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Unified Threat Management Market by

Enterprise Type,: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Unified Threat Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Unified Threat Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Unified Threat Management Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Unified Threat Management Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Unified Threat Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 74: Unified Threat Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Unified Threat Management Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 77: Unified Threat Management Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Unified Threat Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2020-2027



Table 80: Unified Threat Management Market in Europe in US$

Million by Enterprise Type,: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Unified Threat Management Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Unified Threat Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 88: Unified Threat Management Market in France by

Enterprise Type,: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Unified Threat Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Unified Threat Management Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Unified Threat Management Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 96: Unified Threat Management Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Unified Threat Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise

Type, for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Unified Threat Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Unified Threat Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Unified Threat Management Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Unified Threat Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Unified Threat Management in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Unified Threat Management Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Unified Threat Management Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Italian Unified Threat Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Type, for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Unified Threat Management Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Unified Threat Management Market by

Enterprise Type,: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Unified Threat Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Unified Threat Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Unified Threat Management Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Unified Threat Management in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Unified Threat Management Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 114: Unified Threat Management Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Unified Threat Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Enterprise Type, for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Unified Threat Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise

Type, for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Unified Threat Management Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 118: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 119: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 122: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,:

2020-2027



Table 125: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Unified Threat Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Unified Threat Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Unified Threat Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Enterprise Type,: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,: 2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Enterprise Type,: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 136: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 138: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 140: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Type,:

2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of World Unified Threat Management Historic

Market Review by Enterprise Type, in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 144: Unified Threat Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Type, for

2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960370/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001