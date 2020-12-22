For Immediate Release: 22 Dec 2020

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2020.

Announcement Date: 22-Dec-20

Ex-Date: 04-Jan-21

Record Date: 05-Jan-21

Payment Date: 19-Jan-21

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.4087 WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.2758 WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1644 WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.1894 WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.1259 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.135 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.0859* WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.1082 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.0732* WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGTJ26 GBP 0.1032 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ1GHD37 USD 0.0399 WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.1028 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.114 WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.2165 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 2.7516 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 2.9642 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 2.6672* WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 2.7413* WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49R912 EUR 0.1645 WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BD49RJ15 EUR 0.2415 WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD null





* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 21 December.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933