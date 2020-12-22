For Immediate Release: 22 Dec 2020

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2020.

Announcement Date:         22-Dec-20
Ex-Date:                           04-Jan-21
Record Date:                     05-Jan-21
Payment Date:                  19-Jan-21

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.4087
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.2758
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1644
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1894
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.1259
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.135
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.0859*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.1082
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.0732*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1032
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ1GHD37USD0.0399
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.1028
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.114
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.2165
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.7516
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.9642
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.6672*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.7413*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49R912EUR0.1645
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EURIE00BD49RJ15EUR0.2415
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USDnull


* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 21 December.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited              Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                              +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                               Paul Boland                                       +353 1 614 8933