Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skid Steer Loader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report
The global skid steer loader market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Skid steer loader refers to a compact, engine-driven loader with a small rigid frame and a lift arm attached with several additional tools. These tools commonly include hydraulic hammers, forks, buckets, stump grinder, auger, trencher, landscape rake, etc. The specialized wheel system of the loader provides greater on-place mobility and makes it suitable for all-terrain applications. Skid steer loaders offer several benefits over conventional backhoe loaders, such as improved fuel efficiency, compact size, high-load capacity and reduced carbon footprints. As a result, these loaders are widely adopted across numerous industries, such as construction, mining, agricultural, logistics, landscaping, etc.
The expanding construction and mining industries are primarily augmenting the demand for skid steer loaders to perform several labor-intensive tasks, such as digging, collecting, and lifting several materials, such as debris, sand, cement, etc. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of skid steer loaders in site cleanup, material spreading, road sweeping, backfill, turf and slab preparation, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising levels of urbanization coupled with the increasing investments in the development of smart cities and advanced infrastructure projects are further augmenting the demand for automated construction machinery, such as skid steer loaders.
Apart from this, skid steer loaders are integrated with various agriculture-based equipment, such as manure scraper, bale handler, rotary cultivator, seeder, mower, livestock feed pusher, etc., thereby experiencing high demand in the agriculture sector. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce platforms has propelled the adoption of skid steer loaders for numerous logistics and warehousing applications based on their compact size and heavy-weight lifting capacity. Besides this, several technological upgradations have led to the emergence of highly-advanced loaders equipped with hydraulic brakes, grapples, sweepers or angle brooms, pallet fork attachments, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth.
Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have propelled the development of battery-operated skid steer loaders for reducing the carbon emissions from diesel-based loaders. In the coming years, the growing penetration of autonomous and self-driven loaders with GPS-operated control systems and wireless connectivity is expected to drive the market growth.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2020, has significantly hampered the demand for skid steer loaders. The implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across the globe has led to temporary halts in numerous construction activities along with unexpected cancellation of various contracts pertaining to the deployment of construction machinery. The global skid steer loader market, however, is expected to revive from 2021 onwards and exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2025.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global skid steer loader market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, operating capacity, power train and end use.
Breakup by Operating Capacity:
Breakup by Power Train:
Breakup by End Use:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being The Volvo Group, Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, JCB Inc. (JCB Service), Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Skid Steer Loaders Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Operating Capacity
6.1 Up To 1,250 Lbs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 1,251- 2,000 Lbs
6.2.1 Market Trend
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 2,001- 3,000 Lbs
6.3.1 Market Trend
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 3,001-4,000 Lbs
6.4.1 Market Trend
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 More Than 4,000 Lbs
6.5.1 Market Trend
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Power Train
7.1 Electric
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Mining
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Logistics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Landscaping and Ground Maintenance
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Agriculture
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 The Volvo Group
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financial
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Caterpillar Inc.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financial
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 CNH Industrial N.V.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financial
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Deere & Company
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 JCB Inc. (JCB Service)
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Komatsu Ltd.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SOWT Analysis
13.3.9 Kubota Corporation
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Wacker Neuson SE
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financial
