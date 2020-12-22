Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Tire - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pneumatic Tire market accounted for $268.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $535.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing vehicle production, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income of consumers. However, the growing popularity of retreading tires is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Pneumatic tires are rubber tires filled with compressed air that improves the loading capacity of tires and enhance the general performance of the vehicle. A wide variety of raw materials like natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, and steel wire among others are used in the manufacturing of pneumatic tires.
By vehicle, the four-wheelers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its growing acceptance as an effective means of transportation in most of the developing economies. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing consumer spending along with rising R&D investment for the development of new automotive types.
15.1 The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
15.2 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
15.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
15.4 Pirelli & C.S.p.A
15.5 Michelin
15.6 Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
15.7 Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
15.8 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
15.9 Continental AG
15.10 Bridgestone Corporation
