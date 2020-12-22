Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Tire - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pneumatic Tire market accounted for $268.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $535.38 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing vehicle production, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income of consumers. However, the growing popularity of retreading tires is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Pneumatic tires are rubber tires filled with compressed air that improves the loading capacity of tires and enhance the general performance of the vehicle. A wide variety of raw materials like natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, and steel wire among others are used in the manufacturing of pneumatic tires.



By vehicle, the four-wheelers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its growing acceptance as an effective means of transportation in most of the developing economies. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing consumer spending along with rising R&D investment for the development of new automotive types.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Agricultural Vehicles

5.3 Off-Road Vehicles

5.4 Low-Speed Electric Type

5.5 Two-Wheelers

5.5.1 Motorcycle/Motorbikes

5.5.2 Bicycle

5.6 Four-Wheelers

5.6.1 Commercial Vehicles

5.6.1.1 Buses

5.6.1.2 Trucks

5.6.2 Passenger Cars

5.7 Aircraft

5.8 Industrial Vehicles



6 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radial Tires

6.3 Cross-ply Tires



7 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Tire Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solid Pneumatic Tire

7.3 Air Pneumatic Tire



8 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multi Utility Type

8.3 All Terrain Type



9 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Sales Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Direct Channel

9.3 Distribution Channel



10 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Factories

10.3 Stations

10.4 Ports

10.5 Airports

10.6 Distribution Centers



11 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Raw Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Natural Rubber

11.3 Synthetic Rubber

11.4 Carbon Black

11.5 Steel Wire

11.6 Petrochemicals Reinforcing Materials

11.6.1 Fabric Cord and Wires

11.6.2 Steel

11.6.3 Polyester

11.6.4 Nylon

11.6.5 Rayon



12 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Replacement Tires

12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



13 Global Pneumatic Tire Market, By Geography



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

15.2 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

15.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

15.4 Pirelli & C.S.p.A

15.5 Michelin

15.6 Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

15.7 Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

15.8 Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

15.9 Continental AG

15.10 Bridgestone Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfb92l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900