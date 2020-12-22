Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market accounted for $56.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $131.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing investments in R&D facilities, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications. However, high purchase and maintenance costs are likely to restraining the market growth.



Semiconductor manufacturing is a difficult process that provides quality assertion of various semiconductor products. This equipment is used in order to safeguard assembling of semiconductor parts, testing of the entire device and wafer fab. It is an important component for carrying out fabrication processes.



Semiconductor manufacturing equipment includes systems such as oxidation systems, epitaxial reactors, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, chemical vapor deposition systems, photolithography equipment, and etching equipment. Such equipment is used in order to deposit and remove different materials on and from the wafer in specific patterns until the circuit is completely built on the wafer.



By front-end equipment, the lithography segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for semiconductor devices across the globe has led to the use of photolithography equipment for manufacturing semiconductor devices.



The major reason for the largest size of the lithography equipment market is the high system cost, even though the shipment volume is comparatively small. The application of different semiconductor devices such as ICs and transistors in industries such as automotive, telecommunication, and consumer electronics has led to their increased demand.



Based on the Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to favorable economic conditions and cheap labor costs in APAC.



The development of semiconductor devices in Asian economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan drives the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the region. APAC is the hub for the consumer electronics market, which is served by several fabrication plants present in the APAC region. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan own the maximum number of fabrication plants worldwide.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Back-end Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assembly & Packaging Equipment

5.2.1 Bonding Equipment

5.2.2 Dicing Equipment

5.2.3 Packaging Equipment

5.2.4 Test, Evaluation & Other Assembly Equipment

5.3 Back-End Processes

5.4 Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

5.4.1 Inspection and Metrology Equipment

5.5 Test Equipment

5.5.1 Prober Equipment

5.5.2 Automated Test Equipment

5.5.3 Handler



6 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Front-end Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Deposition

6.2.1 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

6.2.2 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

6.3 Cleaning Process

6.3.1 Batch Spray Cleaning System

6.3.2 Single-Wafer Spray System

6.3.3 Single-Wafer Cryogenic System

6.3.4 Batch Immersion Cleaning System

6.3.5 Scrubber

6.4 Lithography

6.4.1 Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV)

6.4.2 Deep Ultraviolet Lithography (DUV)

6.5 Wafer Surface Conditioning Equipment

6.5.1 Etching

6.5.2 Chemical Mechanical Planarization

6.6 Silicon Wafer Equipment

6.7 Wafer Processing Equipment

6.8 Polishing & Grinding



7 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Discrete

7.3 Analog

7.4 Memory

7.5 Logic

7.6 Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

7.7 Micro Electromechanical Systems (MEMS)



8 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Fab Facility Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical Control

8.3 Gas Control

8.4 Factory Automation



9 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Supply Chain Participant

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Companies

9.3 Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) Firms



10 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Dimension

10.1 Introduction

10.2 3D

10.3 2.5D

10.4 2D



11 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

11.3 Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

11.4 Test Home



12 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Advantest Corporation

14.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

14.3 Plasma-Therm.

14.4 Tokyo Electron Limited

14.5 LAM Research Corporation

14.6 Rudolph Technologies, Inc

14.7 Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

14.8 Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

14.9 ASML Holdings N.V.

14.10 Applied Materials Inc.

14.11 KLA-Tencor Corporation.

14.12 Teradyne Inc.

14.13 Adams Lithographing

14.14 Canon Inc.

14.15 Energetiq Technology, Inc.

14.16 Nikon Corporation

14.17 Gigaphoton Inc.

14.18 NuFlare Technology Inc.

14.19 Toshiba Corporation



