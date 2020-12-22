Company Announcement

22 December 2020

Announcement No. 32

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP’s total holding of NKT shares is below the 5% threshold.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098

Attachment