The global meningococcal vaccines market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Meningococcal vaccine refers to a biological substance administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. The three main kinds of meningococcal vaccines include conjugate, polysaccharide and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135 and Y. Once the vaccine is administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.
The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage. In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global meningococcal vaccines market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global meningococcal vaccines market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, vaccine type, composition, vaccine serotype, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
Breakup by Composition:
Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Breakup by End User:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Ltd. and Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
