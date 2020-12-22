Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Focus on Mass, Orbit, Component, Application, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanosatellite and microsatellite industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 24.86% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



North America is expected to dominate the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market with an estimated share of 54.46% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. The companies in the region secure contracts from end users such as defense, commercial, and government agencies for manufacturing of their satellites.

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for the IoT and M2M small satellite networks. Moreover, the increased utilization of COTS component is one of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the nanosatellite and microsatellite market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

The report constitutes an extensive study of the nanosatellite and microsatellite industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for nanosatellites and microsatellites covering various segments and regions. The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented on the basis of application, mass, end user, component, orbit and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report analyzes different applications that include communication, earth observation and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development and demonstration, and navigation. The mass segment is segmented into 0-10 kg (nanosatellite) and 11-200 kg (microsatellite).



Also, the orbit segment is segmented into LEO (Non-Polar Inclined), LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit) and LEO (Polar Orbit). On the basis of component, the market is segmented into payload, structure, tele-communication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system. Apart from this, the market is also segmented into defense, academic, commercial, government and non-profit on the basis of end user.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry

The key market players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Axelspace Corporation (Japan), Astrocast (Switzerland), BlackSky Global (U.S.), Capella Space (U.S.), GomSpace (Denmark), ICEYE (Finland), Kepler Communication (Canada), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Nano Avionics (U.S.), OneWeb (UK), Planet Labs (U.S.), Planet IQ (U.S.), Satellogic (Argentina), Spire Global (U.S.), and Tyvak Nano Satellite (U.S.).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

How is COVID-19 affecting the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

Which are the key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which application (communication, earth observation and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development and demonstration, and navigation) is expected to dominate the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2026?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the nanosatellite and microsatellite market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) by 2026?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Demand for LEO-Based Satellite

1.1.2 Ongoing Advancement of Electronic Technology for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite

1.1.3 Rising Research and Development Activities for Cost-Effective Satellite

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Lack of Standardization for Increasing Space Debris

1.2.2 Lack of Affordability in Launching Small Payload Satellite Beyond Low Earth Orbit

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Demand for IoT and M2M Small Satellite Network

1.3.2 Increased Utilization of COTS Components

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Launch Vehicle Mapping With Satellite, Orbit and Launch Site, 2020-2026

3.3 Funding and Business Venture Scenario

3.4 CubeSat Scenario: A Growth Factor in Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

3.5.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Process

3.5.2 COVID-19 Effect on Investment

3.6 Regulatory Environment: Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, 2019-2026

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Mass), 2019-2026

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 0-10 kg (Nanosatellite)

5.3 11-200 kg (Microsatellite)

6 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Orbit), 2019-2026

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 LEO (Non-Polar Inclined)

6.3 LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit)

6.4 LEO (Polar Orbit)

7 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Component Type), 2019-2026

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Payload

7.2.1 Structure

7.3 Telecommunication

7.4 On-Board Computer

7.5 Power System

7.6 Attitude Control System

7.7 Propulsion System

7.7.1 By Propulsion Type

8 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Application), 2019-2026

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Communication

8.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

8.4 Space Exploration

8.5 Technology Development and Demonstration

8.6 Navigation

9 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User), 2019-2026

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Defense

9.2.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Defense End User (by Application)

9.3 Academic

9.3.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Academic End User (by Application)

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Commercial End User (by Application)

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Government End User (by Application)

9.6 Non-Profit

9.6.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Government End User (by Application)

10 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Region), 2019-2026

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End- ser)

10.2.2 North America Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)

10.2.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2.2 Canada

10.3 EUROPE

10.3.1 Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)

10.3.2 Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)

10.3.2.1 Russia

10.3.2.2 France

10.3.2.3 Germany

10.3.2.4 U.K.

10.3.2.5 Denmark

10.3.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)

10.4.2 Asia-Pacific Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)

10.4.2.1 China

10.4.2.2 India

10.4.2.3 Japan

10.4.2.4 Australia

10.4.2.5 Rest-of-the-Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World

10.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)

10.5.2 Rest-of-the-World Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Region)

10.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.2 Latin America

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Axelspace Corporation

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of Axelspace Corporation in Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

11.1.3 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Astrocast

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Role of Astrocast Company in Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis

11.3 AAC Clyde Space Ltd.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Role of AAC Clyde Space Company in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.3.3 Financials

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.4 BlackSky Global

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Role of BlackSky Global in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.4.3 SWOT Analysis

11.5 Capella Space

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Role of Capella Space in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.5.3 SWOT Analysis

11.6 GomSpace A/S

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Role of GomSpace A/S in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.6.3 Financials

11.6.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Harris Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Role of Harris Corporation Company in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.7.3 Financials

11.7.4 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Lockheed Martin

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.8.3 Financials

11.8.4 SWOT Analysis

11.9 Nano Avionics

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Role of Nano Avionics in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.9.3 SWOT Analysis

11.1 OneWeb

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Role of OneWeb in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.10.3 Product Offerings

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.11 Planet Labs

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Role of Planet Labs in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.11.3 Product Offerings

11.11.4 SWOT Analysis

11.12 Satellogic

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Role of Satellogic in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.12.3 Product Offerings

11.12.4 SWOT Analysis

11.13 Spire Global

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Role of Spire Global in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.13.3 Product Offerings

11.13.4 SWOT Analysis

11.14 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Role of Surrey Satellite Technology in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.14.3 Product Offerings

11.14.4 SWOT Analysis

11.15 Tyvak Nano Satellite

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Role of Tyvak Nano Satellite in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market

11.15.3 Product Offerings

11.15.4 SWOT Analysis

11.16 Other Key Players

11.16.1 AIS Tech Space

11.16.2 Hiber Global

11.16.3 Hera Systems

11.16.4 Helios Wire

11.16.5 Kepler Communications

11.16.6 Swarm Technology

11.16.7 Sen

11.16.8 Unseen Labs

12 Research Scope and Methodology

12.1 Scope of the Report

12.2 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Research Methodology

13 Appendix

13.1 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/621tf4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900