The nanosatellite and microsatellite industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 24.86% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.
North America is expected to dominate the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market with an estimated share of 54.46% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. The companies in the region secure contracts from end users such as defense, commercial, and government agencies for manufacturing of their satellites.
The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for the IoT and M2M small satellite networks. Moreover, the increased utilization of COTS component is one of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.
The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the nanosatellite and microsatellite market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.
The report constitutes an extensive study of the nanosatellite and microsatellite industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for nanosatellites and microsatellites covering various segments and regions. The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented on the basis of application, mass, end user, component, orbit and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry. The report analyzes different applications that include communication, earth observation and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development and demonstration, and navigation. The mass segment is segmented into 0-10 kg (nanosatellite) and 11-200 kg (microsatellite).
Also, the orbit segment is segmented into LEO (Non-Polar Inclined), LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit) and LEO (Polar Orbit). On the basis of component, the market is segmented into payload, structure, tele-communication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system. Apart from this, the market is also segmented into defense, academic, commercial, government and non-profit on the basis of end user.
The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.
Key Companies in the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry
The key market players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include Axelspace Corporation (Japan), Astrocast (Switzerland), BlackSky Global (U.S.), Capella Space (U.S.), GomSpace (Denmark), ICEYE (Finland), Kepler Communication (Canada), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Nano Avionics (U.S.), OneWeb (UK), Planet Labs (U.S.), Planet IQ (U.S.), Satellogic (Argentina), Spire Global (U.S.), and Tyvak Nano Satellite (U.S.).
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Drivers
1.1.1 Increasing Demand for LEO-Based Satellite
1.1.2 Ongoing Advancement of Electronic Technology for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite
1.1.3 Rising Research and Development Activities for Cost-Effective Satellite
1.2 Market Restraints
1.2.1 Lack of Standardization for Increasing Space Debris
1.2.2 Lack of Affordability in Launching Small Payload Satellite Beyond Low Earth Orbit
1.3 Opportunities
1.3.1 Demand for IoT and M2M Small Satellite Network
1.3.2 Increased Utilization of COTS Components
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts
2.1.2 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Overview
3.2 Launch Vehicle Mapping With Satellite, Orbit and Launch Site, 2020-2026
3.3 Funding and Business Venture Scenario
3.4 CubeSat Scenario: A Growth Factor in Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market
3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market
3.5.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Process
3.5.2 COVID-19 Effect on Investment
3.6 Regulatory Environment: Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry
3.7 Patent Analysis
3.8 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, 2019-2026
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Mass), 2019-2026
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 0-10 kg (Nanosatellite)
5.3 11-200 kg (Microsatellite)
6 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Orbit), 2019-2026
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 LEO (Non-Polar Inclined)
6.3 LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit)
6.4 LEO (Polar Orbit)
7 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Component Type), 2019-2026
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Payload
7.2.1 Structure
7.3 Telecommunication
7.4 On-Board Computer
7.5 Power System
7.6 Attitude Control System
7.7 Propulsion System
7.7.1 By Propulsion Type
8 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Application), 2019-2026
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Communication
8.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing
8.4 Space Exploration
8.5 Technology Development and Demonstration
8.6 Navigation
9 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User), 2019-2026
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Defense
9.2.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Defense End User (by Application)
9.3 Academic
9.3.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Academic End User (by Application)
9.4 Commercial
9.4.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Commercial End User (by Application)
9.5 Government
9.5.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Government End User (by Application)
9.6 Non-Profit
9.6.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Government End User (by Application)
10 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Region), 2019-2026
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End- ser)
10.2.2 North America Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)
10.2.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2.2 Canada
10.3 EUROPE
10.3.1 Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)
10.3.2 Europe Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)
10.3.2.1 Russia
10.3.2.2 France
10.3.2.3 Germany
10.3.2.4 U.K.
10.3.2.5 Denmark
10.3.2.6 Rest-of-Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Asia-Pacific Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)
10.4.2 Asia-Pacific Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Country)
10.4.2.1 China
10.4.2.2 India
10.4.2.3 Japan
10.4.2.4 Australia
10.4.2.5 Rest-of-the-Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest-of-the-World
10.5.1 Rest-of-the-World Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User)
10.5.2 Rest-of-the-World Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Region)
10.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa
10.5.2.2 Latin America
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Axelspace Corporation
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Role of Axelspace Corporation in Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market
11.1.3 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Astrocast
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Role of Astrocast Company in Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market
11.2.3 SWOT Analysis
11.3 AAC Clyde Space Ltd.
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Role of AAC Clyde Space Company in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.3.3 Financials
11.3.4 SWOT Analysis
11.4 BlackSky Global
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Role of BlackSky Global in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.4.3 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Capella Space
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Role of Capella Space in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.5.3 SWOT Analysis
11.6 GomSpace A/S
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Role of GomSpace A/S in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.6.3 Financials
11.6.4 SWOT Analysis
11.7 Harris Corporation
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Role of Harris Corporation Company in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.7.3 Financials
11.7.4 SWOT Analysis
11.8 Lockheed Martin
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.8.3 Financials
11.8.4 SWOT Analysis
11.9 Nano Avionics
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Role of Nano Avionics in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.9.3 SWOT Analysis
11.1 OneWeb
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Role of OneWeb in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.10.3 Product Offerings
11.10.4 SWOT Analysis
11.11 Planet Labs
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.11.2 Role of Planet Labs in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.11.3 Product Offerings
11.11.4 SWOT Analysis
11.12 Satellogic
11.12.1 Company Overview
11.12.2 Role of Satellogic in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.12.3 Product Offerings
11.12.4 SWOT Analysis
11.13 Spire Global
11.13.1 Company Overview
11.13.2 Role of Spire Global in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.13.3 Product Offerings
11.13.4 SWOT Analysis
11.14 Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)
11.14.1 Company Overview
11.14.2 Role of Surrey Satellite Technology in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.14.3 Product Offerings
11.14.4 SWOT Analysis
11.15 Tyvak Nano Satellite
11.15.1 Company Overview
11.15.2 Role of Tyvak Nano Satellite in Global Nanosatellite/Microsatellite Market
11.15.3 Product Offerings
11.15.4 SWOT Analysis
11.16 Other Key Players
11.16.1 AIS Tech Space
11.16.2 Hiber Global
11.16.3 Hera Systems
11.16.4 Helios Wire
11.16.5 Kepler Communications
11.16.6 Swarm Technology
11.16.7 Sen
11.16.8 Unseen Labs
12 Research Scope and Methodology
12.1 Scope of the Report
12.2 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Research Methodology
13 Appendix
13.1 Related Reports
