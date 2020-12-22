Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Cribs and Cots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby cribs and cots market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Good sleep plays a quintessential role in the physical and emotional well-being of infants and young children. It is a dynamic developmental process, especially in the first two years and assists in promoting growth, improving learning and increasing the attention span of babies. Consequently, there is a significant rise in the demand for baby cribs and cots across the globe. Baby cribs and cots are small beds designed to keep infants and young children comfortable and protect them from falling on the ground. They also aid in creating a sleeping environment and providing peaceful sleep.
The increasing popularity and utilization of baby care products, such as strollers, monitors, and cribs and cots, on account of the growing need for advanced baby safety products, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising number of nuclear families is also positively impacting the sales of baby cribs and cots worldwide. Moreover, stringent safety standards by regulating authorities are impelling leading manufacturers to introduce products with advanced safety features.
Furthermore, technological advancements by manufacturers have resulted in the introduction of convertible cribs that can be altered to a toddler bed, day bed and a full-sized bed for babies. The rising demand for such products can also be accredited to the rising number of parents who are seeking baby cribs and cots that are affordable, convenient and provide multipurpose uses. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global baby cribs and cots market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global baby cribs and cots market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, design type, material and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Breakup by Design Type:
Breakup by Material:
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Artsana S.p.A., Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB), Delta Children's Products Corp., Dream On Me Inc., East Coast Nursery Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Natart Juvenile Inc., Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.) and Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Convertible
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Multi-Purpose
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Standard
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Portable
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Design Type
7.1 Traditional
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Contemporary
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Modern
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Plastic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Metal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Wood
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Specialty Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Artsana S.p.A.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Babybjorn AB (Lillemor Design AB)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Delta Children's Products Corp.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Dream On Me Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 East Coast Nursery Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Natart Juvenile Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Silver Cross (Fosun International)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
