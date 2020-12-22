On the 22 of December 2020 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

                                                                                                                (thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward14.799
Net result for the current year4.986
Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year-183
Distributable result19.602
Transfers to the obligatory reserves-
Transfers to other reserves-
To be paid as dividends -
To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members-
Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 19.602

﻿No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2020.

