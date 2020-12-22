On the 22 of December 2020 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 14.799 Net result for the current year 4.986 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year -183 Distributable result 19.602 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends - To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 19.602

﻿No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2020.



