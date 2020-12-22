San Antonio, TX, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, ranked first in the inaugural 2020 Channel Futures 2020 NextGen 101.

Champion Solutions Group, Inc., a newly acquired Sirius company, also made the list. The Florida-based Champion ranked 31st on the NextGen 101. The acquisition—which closed in November—helps Sirius extend its reach in the Southeast region of the U.S. and dramatically expands its Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services.

Sirius topped Channel Futures’ MSP 501 list for the past three years in a row. Now, the MSP 501 is exclusive to pure-play MSPs and the NextGen 101 comes in response to the evolving marketplace, according to authorities at Channel Futures. While the MSP 501 is widely viewed as the most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs), the NextGen 101 is a breakout ranked list recognizing the top diversified companies with growing MSP practices and annual revenues under 20 percent of total revenue. These partners offer managed services, but they are also resellers, system integrators and professional services organizations that conduct project-based work, according to Channel Futures.

Channel Futures explained the new ranked list in a written release. “The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices—all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses,” said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “We can’t wait to see what these companies will do next, and we’re excited to honor them in a list of their very own.”

Upon hearing the news, Sirius Executive Vice President of Managed Services and Cloud Michael Conley remarked, “Our ability to optimize and accelerate the journey to the cloud is what makes us unique, and it is a great honor to be recognized as the leader of the NextGen 101 rankings. Today, the journey of data continues to evolve; our clients face faster changes outside of their companies than they do inside of them, and they rely on Sirius to successfully speed up and secure their evolution to the cloud leveraging our managed service and professional services offerings.”

Chris Pyle, president and CEO of Champion, added: “We are incredibly excited about making the NextGen 101 and our new partnership with Sirius. Moving forward, we will be able develop even more powerful solutions, which streamline productivity, reduce costs, and mitigate risks for both Champion and Sirius clients."

The 2020 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected in 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. For more information, read the announcement news article.

Sirius Managed Services stabilize, secure and accelerate clients’ legacy environments to future-state IT. Visit us for more information about Sirius Managed Services.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

