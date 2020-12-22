Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive racing seat market is poised to grow by 434.33 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the lightweighting of seats contributing to desired emission levels and fuel economy and growing popularity of racing events in developing economies.

This study identifies the market for high-performance vehicles driving the sales volume of racing seats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive racing seat market growth during the next few years.

The reports on automotive racing seat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive racing seat market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive racing seat market vendors that include BRAUM Racing, COBRA SEATS, Corbeau USA LLC , Faurecia SA, Lear Corp., MW Company LLC, OMP Racing SPA, RACETECH MANUFACTURING LTD., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Sparco Spa.

Also, the automotive racing seat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • High-performance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Eco-performance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BRAUM Racing
  • COBRA SEATS
  • Corbeau USA LLC
  • Faurecia SA
  • Lear Corp.
  • MW Company LLC
  • OMP Racing SPA
  • RACETECH MANUFACTURING LTD.
  • RECARO Holding GmbH
  • Sparco Spa

Appendix

