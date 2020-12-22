Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Racing Seat Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive racing seat market is poised to grow by 434.33 th units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the lightweighting of seats contributing to desired emission levels and fuel economy and growing popularity of racing events in developing economies.



This study identifies the market for high-performance vehicles driving the sales volume of racing seats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive racing seat market growth during the next few years.



The reports on automotive racing seat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The automotive racing seat market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive racing seat market vendors that include BRAUM Racing, COBRA SEATS, Corbeau USA LLC , Faurecia SA, Lear Corp., MW Company LLC, OMP Racing SPA, RACETECH MANUFACTURING LTD., RECARO Holding GmbH, and Sparco Spa.



Also, the automotive racing seat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

High-performance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Eco-performance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BRAUM Racing

COBRA SEATS

Corbeau USA LLC

Faurecia SA

Lear Corp.

MW Company LLC

OMP Racing SPA

RACETECH MANUFACTURING LTD.

RECARO Holding GmbH

Sparco Spa

Appendix



