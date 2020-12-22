Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mPoS Terminals Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mPoS terminals market is poised to grow by $ 6.01 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the ease of implementation, growing transaction volumes, and growing demand for mobile payments.

This study identifies the adoption in contactless transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the mPoS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of NFC technology and big data management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on mPoS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mPoS terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mPoS terminals market vendors that include Ingenico Group SA, New POS Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. , and VeriFone Inc..

Also, the mPoS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • New POS Technology Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • PAX Global Technology Ltd.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Posiflex Technology Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.
  • VeriFone Inc.

Appendix

