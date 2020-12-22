Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mPoS Terminals Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mPoS terminals market is poised to grow by $ 6.01 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the ease of implementation, growing transaction volumes, and growing demand for mobile payments.



This study identifies the adoption in contactless transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the mPoS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of NFC technology and big data management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on mPoS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mPoS terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mPoS terminals market vendors that include Ingenico Group SA, New POS Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. , and VeriFone Inc..



Also, the mPoS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ingenico Group SA

New POS Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Posiflex Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

VeriFone Inc.

Appendix



