Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mPoS Terminals Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mPoS terminals market is poised to grow by $ 6.01 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the ease of implementation, growing transaction volumes, and growing demand for mobile payments.
This study identifies the adoption in contactless transactions as one of the prime reasons driving the mPoS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of NFC technology and big data management will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on mPoS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mPoS terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mPoS terminals market vendors that include Ingenico Group SA, New POS Technology Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc. , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd. , and VeriFone Inc..
Also, the mPoS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2b6mc9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: