Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential artificial flower retail market is poised to grow by $247.95 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advent of organized retail. In addition, low maintenance costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the increased penetration of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the residential artificial flower retail market growth during the next few years.

The report on residential artificial flower retail market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The residential artificial flower retail market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential artificial flower retail market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc..

Also, the residential artificial flower retail market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand-led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.
  • Inter IKEA Holding BV
  • J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
  • Kohls Corp.
  • Lowes Companies Inc.
  • Target Corp.
  • Transform SR Brands LLC
  • Walmart Inc.
  • Wayfair Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/737s0u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900