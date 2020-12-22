Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aquatic feed ingredients and products market and it is poised to grow by 10.77 mn tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the expansion of aquatic farms and increasing focus on expanding production capabilities.



This study identifies the increase in the production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food as one of the prime reasons driving the aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next few years.



The reports on aquatic feed ingredients and products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors that include ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd.



Also, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



