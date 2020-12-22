Konica Minolta’s Return to Work solution has received a BLI 2021 Pick and Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award from Keypoint Intelligence. Return to Work also attributed to a BLI PaceSetter 2021-2022 in Healthcare: Visionary Leader award received by the company, which recognized document imaging OEMs that have proven they offer the hardware and software portfolios, professional services, support, and thought leadership to best serve healthcare customers.

Konica Minolta’s Return to Work solution has received a BLI 2021 Pick and Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award from Keypoint Intelligence. Return to Work also attributed to a BLI PaceSetter 2021-2022 in Healthcare: Visionary Leader award received by the company, which recognized document imaging OEMs that have proven they offer the hardware and software portfolios, professional services, support, and thought leadership to best serve healthcare customers.

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received four prestigious Buyers Lab Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent evaluator for document imaging software, hardware and services.

“As we continue our focus on using innovation and technology to bring new solutions to market to support our clients’ businesses, accolades such as these are an important part of the process,” said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Konica Minolta. “Keypoint Intelligence is a valuable partner on whom we rely to help evaluate our solutions, provide insights on where we stand in the market and assure we are investing in the right areas. We are extremely proud of these recognitions.”

Recent awards bestowed on Konica Minolta include:

BLI PaceSetter Award in Healthcare

Konica Minolta received a BLI PaceSetter 2021-2022 in Healthcare: Visionary Leader from Keypoint Intelligence. Based on research conducted in the North American market, the award recognized document imaging OEMs that have proven they offer the hardware and software portfolios, professional services, support, and thought leadership to best serve healthcare customers. Konica Minolta was praised for going well beyond document imaging devices and software to provide critical workflow solutions for hospitals and group practices across the country. Through its All Covered IT services division, the company aids with HIPAA/HITECH compliance, electronic health records systems implementation and support, healthcare application development, and more, while its Return to Work program is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as employees get back to the office.

BLI 2021 Pick and Outstanding Achievement Awards

Konica Minolta received two BLI 2021 Pick and Outstanding Achievement Awards in the Document Imaging Software category. These coveted honors recognize the most impressive solutions evaluated by Keypoint Intelligence during the previous 12-month test cycle.

Outstanding Cost Accounting & Recovery Solution: Konica Minolta Dispatcher Paragon Konica Minolta Dispatcher Paragon provides businesses with all the tools they need to track, control, visualize, reduce, and recuperate print, scan, copy and fax costs across their entire fleet – even with mixed fleets. Print rules, budgets and quotas help businesses curb spending, while a customizable pricing structures and built-in payment system makes it easy to charge for print/scan/copy/fax usage.

Outstanding Achievement in Innovation: Return to Work Konica Minolta’s Return to Work program is innovation defined. The solution comes with everything businesses need to return to and maintain a safe work environment for all employees. The solution prevents the spread of disease by conducting web-based employee health assessments and using thermal cameras to take an employee’s temperature. The solution also supports contract tracing and incident management tools.



BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Hybrid Workplace

Konica Minolta received a BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Hybrid Workplace from Keypoint Intelligence. Through research in the North American market, BLI recognized document imaging OEMs that have the most forward-looking products, services, and initiatives when it comes to helping customers with their in-office, at-home and hybrid workforce needs. Konica Minolta stood out for its quick pivot to solutions addressing new customer needs as a result of the pandemic, including technology and services for employees working remotely and those returning to the office. Its unique Return to Work program delivers a system that encompasses self-reporting, on-site temperature checks and employee tracking to help protect the office-based workforce. The Remote Work package, delivered through All Covered, combines equipment such as laptops, wireless headsets, printers and a service desk to allow secure access to business content, while the Home Assurance package adds another level of security and capabilities through fully managed VPN connectivity and multi-layered security best practices.

Keypoint Intelligence’s awards give special recognition to manufacturers and products that perform above their peers in its exhaustive lab tests. Read more online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and the World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For almost 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence—improving business goals and increasing bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including with technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

#####

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us