SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced that it has completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification. The certification confirms that select company security processes, procedures, and controls have been formally evaluated and tested by an independent accounting and auditing firm and met the rigorous SOC 2 security standards.



As organizations increasingly rely on cloud- and SaaS-based technologies to implement their agile and DevOps initiatives, SOC 2 certification provides a crucial layer of independent security controls validation, one that is especially critical for organizations in highly regulated industries dealing with highly sensitive customer data.

“Security plays a vital role in the delivery of modern testing solutions and is a top priority for Sauce Labs,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “From top to bottom, our entire team is committed to providing a trusted and secure experience to customers large and small. Today’s announcement that we have achieved SOC 2 compliance is just the latest evidence of that commitment.”

The company’s SOC 2 examination was executed in accordance with the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (AT-C section 205, Examination Engagements) and covers the period from Dec. 1, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2021. It included controls related to the security of the TSP Section 100A—Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security.

The SOC 2 designation is intended to provide customers with assurance about an organization’s internal security controls without having to conduct additional assessments on their own. SOC 2 certifications are widely recognized because they affirm that a service organization has been through a detailed evaluation of their control activities as they relate to the applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria. A Type 2 report not only includes the service organization’s system description, but also includes detailed testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the service organization’s controls.

“Sauce Labs offers robust encryption, complete data privacy, and is GDPR, CCPA, and now, SOC 2 compliant,” said Justin Dolly, CSO, Sauce Labs. “While we’re proud to have achieved this important designation, we know the work of building digital confidence by creating a trusted and secure experience for customers in the digital era is never complete and we look forward to remaining on the leading edge of security as the testing industry continues to grow and evolve.”

