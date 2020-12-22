Company Announcement

No. 47/2020





Copenhagen, 22 December 2020





Financial Calendar 2021

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S’ financial calendar for 2021:

2 March 2021

Deadline for Board of Directors’ receipt of requests from shareholders to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting *)

10 March 2021

Publication of Annual Report 2020

14 April 2021

Annual General Meeting

6 May 2021

Publication of interim report, Q1 2021

25 August 2021

Publication of interim report, H1 2021

4 November 2021

Publication of interim report, Q3 2021

* Requests to be sent to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark, att. Board of Directors, marked “Annual General Meeting”.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment