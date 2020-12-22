GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their newly launched products, FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ .
These new applications are designed for error free, wirespeed, packet capture, recording, and analysis at 1, 10, 25, 40, and 100 Gbps interconnected networks - wireless and wired. Along with PacketScan™ HD and WireShark, the Portable unit is the ultimate in extreme high speed, wirespeed capture, and analysis of IP protocols.
[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/fastrecorder-and-extractor-web-ip-network-monitoring.jpg]
[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/fast-recorder-packet-extractor-newsletter.html]
Speaking to the press, Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications said, “Today’s networks are built with switches, routers, and gateways interconnected with 1, 10, 25, 40, and 100 Gbps full duplex fiber optic lines. These fiber connections increasingly carry packets (vs. circuits) with data, voice, and video, interleaved, aggregated, and burst out at ever faster, bigger, and longer distances. Diagnosing issues among these elements requires error free, non-intrusive interception at the full rate (wirespeed), then storing for post analysis with a packet analyzer. Naturally, at such high rates, capturing and storing require a unique and ingenious architecture, large RAM, and hundreds of terabytes of storage. Additional features, like wirespeed filtering, packet slicing, storing, and later extracting intended application streams are also vital.
He further added, “GL’s portable (or rackmount) FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ is specifically meant for such purposes. FastRecorder™ is a dedicated application for easy interconnection to multiple interfaces, easy configuration, and subsequent wirespeed, continuous, error free capture to a large disk (NVME SSDs) for long periods of time. Capture can also be combined with wirespeed filtering and packet slicing.”
“PacketExtractor™ can then extract packets of interest, by defining complex filters, streams, time periods, storage size, and even portions of packets, such as headers, and many other useful parameters for diagnosing problems. The extracted chunks/files can be in PCAP, PcapNG, or HDL (GL’s proprietary) format for analysis.”
Main Features
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
