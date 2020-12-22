Covina, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial lift is a method used to lower the producing bottom hole pressure (BHP) on the formation to obtain a higher production rate from the well. Increasing efforts by upstream companies to enhance the production from the mature fields is driving the artificial lift market.
The report "Global Artificial Lift System Market, By Type (Electric Submersible Pump System, Progressive Cavity Pump System, Rod Lift System, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Rising energy demand
With the rising energy demand, the dependence on conventional sources is also increasing. However, the overexploitation of these resources has resulted in their depletion, thereby prompting the oil & gas industry to shift its focus toward developing unconventional resources such as natural gas, shale oil & gas, and tight oil. These factors have resulted in an increased exploration of unconventional reserves, which is expected to drive the artificial lift market demand over the forecast period. For Instance, in 2017, Schlumberger designed a workflow to maximize artificial lift performance and reliability which was implemented in a mature field in Latin America, as the centerpiece of a strategy to reactivate 10 abandoned wells.
Growing investments toward technological advancement
Growing investments toward technological advancement to improve efficiency across the complete spectrum of E&P technology will propel the market growth. Recent innovations including real time monitoring, smart alarms and retrofit capability will positively influence the industry growth. Development of multiphase gas handling pump for the continuous operation of ALS systems will further escalate the product adoption. Ongoing government plans and strategies to increase crude oil production will positively impact the ALS market share. In 2015, the Government of UAE announced plans to enhance its oil production to 30% by 2020. Growing demand for petroleum product coupled with positive outlook towards low cost oil production will further enhance the business growth. However, with the advancement in smart water flooding and various IOR technologies are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Artificial Lift System Market", By Type (Electric Submersible Pump System, Progressive Cavity Pump System, Rod Lift System, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global artificial lift system market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global artificial lift system market includes Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford, NOV, Borets International, Oilserv, JJ Tech, Apergy, DistributionNow, Novomet, and AccessESP.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
