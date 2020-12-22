Pure Natura of Iceland plans to export its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from organ meat, which would provide Americans with easy access to the missing link in modern nutrition.

Pure Natura of Iceland plans to export its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from organ meat, which would provide Americans with easy access to the missing link in modern nutrition.

PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle meat has been a staple of the modern American diet for centuries.

But many Americans may not realize that organ meat is packed with more nutrition, vitamins, and minerals than the traditional meat staple.

Now, Pure Natura of Iceland plans to export its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from organ meat, which would provide Americans easy access to the missing link in modern nutrition.

“We have lost our connection to our healthy, ancestral diet,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which is located in the northwestern part of Iceland in the beautiful fjord Skagafjordur. “Pure Natura combines our grandmothers’ traditions from the old world with new technology to bring back a healthier lifestyle.

“We believe everyone deserves optimum health and wellness,” Magnusdottir added.

The secret ingredient in Pure Natura’s freeze-dried whole food supplements is organ meat from Icelandic free-roaming lambs.

“By using the freeze-drying process, you can safely eat the liver and organ meats raw,” she said. “You are getting all of nature’s nutrition in our whole food supplements. As we like to say, ‘For health, we revert to nature.'”

Magnusdottir said organ meat is an excellent source of protein and rich in vitamins like vitamin A, B vitamins, and vitamin k2 and minerals, such as iron, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. Organ meat also provides all nine essential amino acids that your body needs.

“We believe everyone deserves good health,” Magnusdottir said. “Pure Natura offers the highest quality nutritional whole food supplement for people who want energy, health, and peak performance.”

Pure Natura plans to bring the following supplements to America:

LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin” as many people call it.

DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains freeze-dried lamb and herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile.

BALANCE, which is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar works who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

Magnusdottir founded Pure Natura in 2015 with two other women to manufacture the purest dietary supplements on the market.

“Our research team developed a supplement line made from pure Icelandic organ meats. We only use Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs,” Magnusdottir said. “Organ meat is one of the most nutrient-rich superfoods available to people.”

Pure Natura’s uniqueness lies not only because it is the only ovine (lamb) organ supplement on the market, but it’s also made from pure, wild raised Icelandic lamb.

“The lambs roam completely free, receiving nourishment from grass, berries, and arctic herbs found in the rolling valleys and mountain pastures of Iceland’s unspoiled landscape,” she said.

Magnusdottir said the lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

“None of our lambs receives any GMO feed since it is forbidden in Iceland to give it to sheep,” she said. “They are reared on the goodness of the Icelandic environment.”

Magnusdottir said Pure Natura products are for people of all ages who want to achieve better health through nutrition.

"Our products are 100 percent gluten-free and biodegradable. Our lambs roam completely free and live only in unspoiled Icelandic nature,” Magnusdottir said. “Pure Natura is the missing link in modern nutrition."

For more information, visit www.purenatura.com.

Attachment

Robert Grant Pure Natura 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com