Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 14/12/2020 – 18/12/2020:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
15/12/2020 9:00ISOP 2014375 16.143
15/12/2020 9:02ISOP 20161,000 16.632
15/12/2020 9:47ISOP 201550017.289
15/12/2020 15:50ISOP 20151,00017.289
15/12/2020 16:01ISOP 20175,00025.500
15/12/2020 16:30ISOP 201412,00016.143

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


