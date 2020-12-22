SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced a strategic partnership with Compliance.ai , the leading AI-driven regulatory compliance technology, to increase the regulatory content available in Galvanize’s H ighBond platform .



Industries from manufacturing to finance struggle to manage risk and compliance amid fast-changing regulatory environments. The integration of Compliance.ai’s content into HighBond incorporates rich, real-time regulatory intelligence into an automated platform for continuously monitoring, assessing and managing new risks as they arise.

“Compliance teams need to react to and control emerging risks and regulations in real-time,” said Andrew Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances of Galvanize. “The first step is staying up to date with compliance updates. This partnership adds customized streams of content ranging from white papers and news media accounts to executive orders and enforcement notices to the Galvanize HighBond platform to inform customers of relevant regulatory updates instantly.”

"Galvanize breaks down silos and makes risk management accessible,” said Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. “Combined with Compliance.ai’s near real time specialized regulatory content, which includes millions of rules, proposed rules and enforcement actions across jurisdictions, the Galvanize HighBond platform gives compliance teams the best opportunity to stay ahead of complex changes.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is transforming the way highly regulated organizations address compliance risk. Its Modern Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution empowers banks, financial services and insurance companies to proactively manage the growing volume and velocity of regulatory changes as they occur, and makes it simple to implement the correct steps to remain in compliance. Modern RCM by Compliance.ai delivers relevant content with personalized insights, obligation analysis and risk monitoring. With Compliance.ai, organizations can intelligently assess and mitigate compliance risk, avoid supervisory actions and safeguard their corporate reputations without increasing headcount.

Media Contact:

Peter McCormack

galvanize@highwirepr.com