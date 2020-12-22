LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- OITNO: Part 2020 is a sequel to the popular fan film, “Orphan is the New Orange”, a mash-up parody based on BBC America’s “Orphan Black” and Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

Due to COVID-19, most of the LEDA clones are released from Dyad Institute Prison and are forced to stay connected through their weekly virtual 12-step meeting: Clone-Anon.

Jennifer Sorenson wrote, directed, produced and played thirteen roles in the short comedy. She also served as cinematographer, sound/production/make-up and costume designer, since she was the only one “on set”. Classic 2020.

“I’ve been wanting to make a sequel for years,” said Sorenson. Collectively, the original “Orphan is the New Orange” videos have over three million views. “Then COVID hit and along with the rest of the world, I was on Zoom. That’s when I had the idea of how to make a sequel.”

However, being a one-woman band wasn’t easy. Sorenson filmed everything in one week, playing two to four characters a day.

“I had some remote help from my producers, but for the most part I was on my own. After I lit and set dressed a shot, I’d test it, go put on my wig, make-up and costume, test the shot again, start sound and camera and I’d forget who I was playing! It got a little crazy.”

As the saying goes in “Orphan Black”:

Just one. I’m a few. No family, too. Who am I?

SHE IS ALL OF THEM!

“Orphan is the New Orange: Part 2020” premieres December 22, 2020.

Go to www.youtube.com/orphanistheneworange .

