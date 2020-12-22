Dublin, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the COVID-19 industry "Mutated COVID-19 Strain Creates Supply Crisis for Britons"



A number of nations imposed travel bans on arrivals from Britain after the UK health minister said a new COVID-19 mutation was “out of control,” accounting for more than half the new diagnosed cases in London. The UK government warned of “significant disruption,” supply chain shortages and empty supermarket shelves after Hong Kong, India, Canada, Israel, Turkey and many European countries all suspended flights from Britain.

The biggest disruptions are expected along the English Channel; France suspended passenger and freight traffic, imposing a far more comprehensive ban than the border closures that were introduced during the virus’ first wave in the spring. British officials on Sunday announced almost 36,000 new COVID-19 cases, double the number from a week earlier.

