Chicago, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we listen to the news daily, much of the focus on the current COVID-19 pandemic is on the physical aspects of the virus - masks, lockdowns, travel restrictions and other physical safety measures. Very little is being discussed about the impact of the pandemic on one’s emotions and feelings, particularly for those already predisposed to mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse.

“I look at what is going on currently during this pandemic as stages of grief and we’re currently in the denial stage, hopefully making our way to acceptance,” said Eiliana Silva, MA, LCPC, EdD, Lodge Director at Timberline Knolls, a treatment center for women and adolescent girls with eating disorders, addiction, mood, trauma and co-occurring disorders. “People are learning that isolation, anxiety and fear are real. I hope we see a shift in mental health awareness and we educate ourselves as a society on these issues.”

The five stages of grief are: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Silva says it’s important for us not to get “stuck” at a level and work towards acceptance as a society. In the acceptance stage, we realize this is our reality, how things are now and we process this in order to live our lives to the fullest at this given time.

“There’s still a lot of stigma attached to mental health,” adds Silva. “The first step as an individual is to become self-aware as to what is going on with us and around us. We’re currently grieving for ourselves and for our society regarding this pandemic. Our lives have changed dramatically in less than a year and our focus needs to be on how to process what’s happening to us.”

Silva states that there are signs we are becoming more empathic to those struggling with mental health concerns and it’s important we continue to reach out to one another and be supportive of those who may be struggling with isolation, depression, fear and other concerns.

“There are many options such as tele-health, day and residential treatment programs that are currently available to get the help that’s needed,” said Silva. “Volunteer to help a loved one make the first call to get help, reach out, listen to them and be supportive in any way you can.”

Contact:MaryAnne MorrowTimberline Knollsmaryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com602-359-6989

