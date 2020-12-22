VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has released its August 31, 2020 audited financial statements and management, discussion and analysis.
Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the August 31, 2020 year end and for the period subsequent to year end and up to the date of this News Release.
“All in all, 2020 has been a very challenging yet rewarding year for Neptune. Since our initial listing into a dismal bear market in 2018 we have stayed the course and stuck to our principles of sound management, low operating costs, negligible dilution and strategic growth of our crypto holdings. We are quite happy with where we are when compared to our peers, many of whom have negative working capital combined with net losses. We anticipate the crypto winter is behind us and it is only blue sky from here. We would like to thank all our shareholders who have stuck with us over the years,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.
About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the future prices of crypto currency and their likelihood of staying constant or climbing higher; the Company’s future earnings and operating costs; the Company’s future growth in total assets; the Company’s strategy to purchase crypto currency and optimize its crypto portfolio; the Company’s ability to effectively dollar cost average its purchases of crypto currency; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
