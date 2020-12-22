ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related services, announced today that its Vice President - Operations, Robert K. Fullagar, P.E. is among four individuals recently honored by The NJ Water Association (NJWA), an organization which provides training, technical assistance and support to water and wastewater systems of all sizes throughout New Jersey. Fullagar, with over thirty years of water management experience, received recognition from NJWA, along with Mitzi Kaiura, NJDEP Emergency Management Program; John Rouse of the Brick Township MUA and Chris O’Shea of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission for their efforts in early 2020 relating to the water sector’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and operational resiliency initiatives.



Awards were presented by NJWA President, Michael Barnes, and the NJWA Executive Director, Richard Howlett to the individuals in recognition of managerial and operational guidance provided as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Water and wastewater utilities prepared to provide uninterrupted services, regulatory compliance and implemented health and safety protocols to keep personnel -- including treatment plant operators safe. Working around the clock, the honorees provided significant contributions in the development of the COVID-19 Best Management Practices guide which enabled the industry to understand, plan, adapt and overcome the challenges related to COVID-19. As a result of the joint effort, New Jersey’s water and wastewater sector is better equipped today to deal with this and other challenges facing the industry.

“I am honored to be recognized by NJWA,” said Fullagar, “and I extend my sincere appreciation to NJWA Executive Director Rick Howlett for the steady guidance and technical assistance provided to the Sector and Licensed Operators throughout the pandemic. COVID-19 posed interesting challenges for all of us in the water and wastewater industry, in terms of operational readiness, maintaining compliance and workforce safety. Sharing knowledge and collaborating with other industry professionals enabled each of our organizations to quickly develop and rapidly build upon existing Emergency Response Plans that continue to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public,” added Fullagar.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey, Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of its employees, customers, and shareholders. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life. To learn more, visit https://www.middlesexwater.com. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

