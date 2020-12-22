TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) moved quickly in early 2020 to address the impact of COVID-19 in vulnerable Latin American and Caribbean communities. While Canadians experienced lockdowns and loneliness, they continued to be generous to families in other countries who were affected more severely. FFPC was able to ship a record 23 containers of food and medical supplies and moved forward on projects in underserved communities in Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti, Bahamas and Guyana.



7.8 million meals reached children in orphanages and schools, hospital patients, prisoners, the elderly, people with disabilities, and families who had lost all sources of income. Canadian farmers donated their surplus food to be processed into dry soup mix by FFPC partners, the Gleaners. Monies donated were used to purchase ten 40-foot containers of rice and beans.

Local clinics and hospitals in Haiti, Jamaica, Guyana and Honduras received medicine, masks, hand sanitizer and face shields to protect staff and patients. A staff member at a recipient clinic says, “At this time, when the entire world is being affected by COVID-19, the unselfish, caring and compassionate outreach to help others is remarkable.”

Delays and safety precautions have not stopped critical projects from moving forward. Ten homes were completed in Derac, Haiti just in time for Christmas. An Ontario high school built a home in Jamaica for a physically disabled senior; this was the last volunteer build before the pandemic. Also in Jamaica, Martin Primary & Infant School was rebuilt after a fire, thanks to FFPC’s donor Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation; a second early childhood school broke ground in Portland, and a resource center with computer room and library was completed in Portmore. In Baramita, Guyana, where many have limited access to nutrition, education and safe housing, the remote village has a new community centre thanks to a group of dedicated Canadian donors; programs to combat gender-based violence began taking place in the first few weeks of its completion.

“This Christmas week, as much of Canada is in lockdown to protect ourselves and our neighbours, we are so grateful that you are also helping protect and take care of others in the hardest of times. Your gifts make a real difference to families who will be able to better endure this pandemic thanks to you,” says FFPC’s Executive Director, Samantha Mahfood.

2021 will start with hope as FFPC and its donors build a new agricultural school in Honduras and continue to support families with food. To support those in need in the Caribbean and Latin America this Christmas, please visit: www.foodforthepoor.ca/make-a-donation

Food For The Poor Canada empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of programming: food, housing, education, health and income-generating projects. FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing infrastructure of local affiliated organizations to better sustain and grow the communities they serve and responds effectively to emergencies and natural disasters when they occur. Over the last 12 years, FFPC and its Canadian donors have built 142 homes, 34 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $40,000,000 in food, educational and medical supplies to communities across the region.

