MILWAUKEE, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Investment Corp. (“GVIC”), a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today announced that Mr. James (JP) Geygan has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, effective January 1, 2021.



Mr. Geygan, age 32, has served as GVIC’s Vice President of Research since May 2017, leading the firm’s U.S. and India-based research teams. Mr. Geygan also has been instrumental in the firm’s investor and legal activist strategies since 2018. Prior to joining GVIC, Mr. Geygan spent five years with Wells Fargo & Company.

“JP is a uniquely qualified person to direct the operations of the firm and execute its long-term business strategy,” said Jeffrey Geygan, CEO and President of the firm. “His extensive experience and focus on business strategy and analysis will ensure the firm growth and success well into the future.”

“I am very excited to take on an expanded role as the firm evolves,” said JP Geygan. “I believe GVIC has a great business model and talented team. GVIC’s disciplined investment philosophy has served the firm’s clients well, especially through a tumultuous 2020, and will continue to do so in the future.”

Mr. Geygan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin. He works out of GVIC’s Boston, MA office.

About Global Value Investment Corp.

Global Value Investment Corp. is a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm focused on investing in the equity and debt of publicly traded companies around the world. Founded in 2007 in Milwaukee, WI, the firm has additional offices in Boston, MA, Charleston, SC, Morristown, NJ, and Hyderabad, India.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Ms. Kathleen Mackey

(262) 478-0640

Info@gvi-corp.com

www.gvi-corp.com