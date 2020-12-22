Chantilly, VA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent promotion of Heather McGeeney, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to division director of the Maryland office.

Ms. McGeeney has been involved in the property management industry for over 13 years. She joined the Associa CMC team in 2013, where she served as the onsite general manager for a luxury high-rise in Washington, D.C., before being promoted to portfolio manager at the Maryland office. Ms. McGeeney has managed condominium associations, both garden-style and high-rise, homeowners’ associations, developing communities, and marinas. As CMC’s new division director, Ms. McGeeney will be responsible for building client relationships, providing exceptional customer service, strategic planning, and business development.

“Heather brings a wealth of property management experience and industry knowledge to CMC, alongside a passion for working closely with clients to provide unparalleled customer service,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are excited to see her embrace new responsibilities in this director role.”

Ms. McGeeney has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Associations Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com