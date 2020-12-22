TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHD, FHC/FHC.F, FHF, FHH/FHH.F, FHG/FHG.F, FHQ/FHQ.F, FHU, FSR, FST/FST.A, FINT, AUGB.F, NOVB.F, FEBB.F & MAYB.F



TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending December 31, 2020. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.

The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2021 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2020. The effective record date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2020. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Amount ($) Reinvested

Distribution

Amount ($) First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.0450 - FUD.A 0.0200 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE 0.0250 - FDE.A 0.0150 - First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL 0.0550 - FSL.A 0.0500 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR 0.0300 - EUR.A 0.0250 - First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP 0.0550 - ETP.A 0.0450 - First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB 0.0450 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF FHD 0.0310 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF FHC

1.2600 - FHC.F 1.3450 -





Amount ($) First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF FHF 0.1090 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH - 2.0700 FHH.F - 1.6700 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 0.1530 - FHG.F 0.2090 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ 0.2940 5.3400 FHQ.F 0.1390 2.1800 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF FHU 0.3050 - First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSR 0.5480 - First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST 0.1600 - FST.A 0.0550 - First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT - 1.1350 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-August (Hedged Units) AUGB.F - 5.6630 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (Hedged Units) NOVB.F - 4.1900 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February (Hedged Units) FEBB.F - 2.0400 First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (Hedged Units) MAYB.F - 4.7000



For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552