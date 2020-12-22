ISLANDIA, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Asparia, Inc., a leading provider of patient engagement solutions for health systems, hospitals, and medical practices.



Asparia offers an easy-to-implement platform for healthcare providers to deliver advanced patient engagement capabilities across the patient care journey, delivering clear value for healthcare providers while enhancing the experience for patients. It is natively integrated with Electronic Health Record (“EHR”) systems from most major vendors and it offers a true, bi-directional and interactive communications experience for the patient as well as embedded check-in and chatbot functionality. The experience is powered by data-driven, real-time intelligence that benefits both the provider and patient.

Asparia serves health and hospital systems, medical groups, and Federally Qualified Health Centers, and engages patients using SMS in over 100 languages as well as interactive voice calls in 20 languages. Its SaaS solution automates many patient communication workflows including providing actionable appointment reminders and enhancing preventative care by automatically identifying and reaching out to patients who need screenings, tests, vaccinations, or other follow-up for medical needs.

“Asparia’s innovative, state-of-the-art, highly scalable, cloud-native solution seamlessly connects healthcare organizations and their EHR systems to patients in real-time,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado Life & Safety. “Our 17,000+ healthcare clients will benefit from the easy-to-deploy platform and increased efficiency Asparia provides. We are thrilled to welcome Asparia employees, customers, and partners to Intrado.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “intends,” “continue” or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Intrado’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic; competition in Intrado’s highly competitive markets; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Intrado’s ability to keep pace with its clients’ needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; security and privacy breaches of the systems Intrado uses to protect personal data; the effects of global economic and health trends on our business, including as a result of disruption of the business of Intrado’s clients; the non-exclusive nature of Intrado’s client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending against intellectual property infringement claims; the effects of extensive regulation affecting many of Intrado’s businesses; Intrado’s ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Intrado’s data and operation centers; Intrado’s ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Intrado operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Intrado’s ability to complete future acquisitions, integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; and future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets. In addition, Intrado is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Intrado’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Intrado’s ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; Intrado’s ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Intrado and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Intrado’s lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Intrado is also subject to other risk factors described in its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Intrado undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact Dave Pleiss Investor and Public Relations 402-716-6578