JERSEY, Channel Islands, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that on December 21, 2020, Ed Farrell delivered a notice of resignation from his position as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Under Mr. Farrell's employment agreement, unless the Company elects otherwise, the resignation will take effect 12 months after the notice was given. Mr. Farrell stated that his resignation was due to personal reasons.



Franz Walt, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ed has made a significant contribution to Quotient over the past seven years. We thank him for his collaboration and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Walt added that Quotient will not seek to replace Mr. Farrell and Mr. Farrell's direct reports instead will report directly to Mr. Walt. “We will miss Ed, but we have complete confidence that we continue to have the personnel and resources needed to advance and bring our innovative MosaiQ technology to market as planned,” said Mr. Walt.

